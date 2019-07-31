Reviewing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 average target price and a 1,433.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.