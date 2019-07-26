Reviewing Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s results

Both Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.08 N/A -1.09 0.00 TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leaf Group Ltd. and TuanChe Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leaf Group Ltd. and TuanChe Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% TuanChe Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Leaf Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, TuanChe Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Leaf Group Ltd. and TuanChe Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Leaf Group Ltd.’s upside potential is 100.00% at a $13 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares and 13.6% of TuanChe Limited shares. Insiders held 6% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are TuanChe Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55% TuanChe Limited -6.52% -11.41% 2.48% 0% 0% -2.22%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. had bullish trend while TuanChe Limited had bearish trend.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.