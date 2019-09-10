Reviewing Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s and trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s results

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.69 N/A -1.09 0.00 trivago N.V. 4 0.00 N/A 0.11 47.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leaf Group Ltd. and trivago N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% trivago N.V. 0.00% 4% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor trivago N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. trivago N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leaf Group Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares and 98.6% of trivago N.V. shares. 6.4% are Leaf Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.98% of trivago N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than trivago N.V.

Summary

trivago N.V. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.