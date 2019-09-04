Reviewing Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s results

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.66 N/A -1.09 0.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.17 82.01

Demonstrates Leaf Group Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 5.6% 4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Leaf Group Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Leaf Group Ltd. is $13, with potential upside of 229.95%. Meanwhile, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average target price is $17.63, while its potential upside is 37.20%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Leaf Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leaf Group Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 44.5%. Insiders held roughly 6.4% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. has -10.95% weaker performance while Tencent Music Entertainment Group has 7.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.