Reviewing Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s results

As Internet Information Providers companies, Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 4 -0.24 15.53M -1.09 0.00 Points International Ltd. 11 1.48 11.96M 0.51 23.43

Table 1 demonstrates Leaf Group Ltd. and Points International Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 361,440,175.02% -41.3% -29.1% Points International Ltd. 105,281,690.14% 18.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Leaf Group Ltd. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. From a competition point of view, Points International Ltd. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. Its rival Points International Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Leaf Group Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Points International Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.6% of Points International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.4% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Points International Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. has -10.95% weaker performance while Points International Ltd. has 19.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Points International Ltd. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.