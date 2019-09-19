Reviewing Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Leaf Group Ltd. has 6.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Leaf Group Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.30% -29.10% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Leaf Group Ltd. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Leaf Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

The potential upside of the peers is 102.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Leaf Group Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. had bearish trend while Leaf Group Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd.’s peers have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Leaf Group Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

Leaf Group Ltd. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

Leaf Group Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.