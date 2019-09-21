Reviewing LCNB Corp. (LCNB)’s and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)’s results

Both LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB Corp. 17 3.62 N/A 1.22 14.74 City Holding Company 76 5.78 N/A 4.70 16.50

Table 1 highlights LCNB Corp. and City Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. City Holding Company has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. LCNB Corp. is currently more affordable than City Holding Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9% City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

LCNB Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. City Holding Company’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.7% of LCNB Corp. shares and 67.2% of City Holding Company shares. About 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are City Holding Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88% City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59%

For the past year LCNB Corp. has stronger performance than City Holding Company

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors City Holding Company beats LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.