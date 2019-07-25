Reviewing LCI Industries (LCII)’s and Its Rivals results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LCI Industries has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 68.95% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand LCI Industries has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.83% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have LCI Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 0.00% 18.90% 10.80% Industry Average 342.90% 31.90% 13.31%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LCI Industries and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries N/A 85 16.96 Industry Average 138.67M 40.44M 16.45

LCI Industries has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio LCI Industries is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for LCI Industries and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.13 2.65

$104 is the consensus target price of LCI Industries, with a potential upside of 14.56%. The peers have a potential upside of 32.83%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that LCI Industries is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LCI Industries and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LCI Industries -2.33% 1.01% 12.86% 24.6% 5.56% 36.62% Industry Average 2.92% 4.87% 16.32% 15.84% 40.43% 27.99%

For the past year LCI Industries’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

LCI Industries has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, LCI Industries’s peers Current Ratio is 1.89 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. LCI Industries has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LCI Industries’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LCI Industries’s peers are 26.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

LCI Industries does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LCI Industries beats LCI Industries’s rivals on 5 of the 6 factors.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also includes the sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.