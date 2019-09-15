Reviewing Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)’s and Its Rivals results

As Auto Dealerships company, Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.74% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Lazydays Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Auto Dealerships companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lazydays Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.10% -1.70% Industry Average 9.10% 20.87% 8.03%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Lazydays Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays Holdings Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 223.47M 2.45B 19.38

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lazydays Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.75 2.48

Lazydays Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $10.5, suggesting a potential upside of 130.26%. As a group, Auto Dealerships companies have a potential upside of 19.29%. Based on the data given earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lazydays Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0% -5.61% 8.6% -20.09% -42.29% -6.48% Industry Average 2.73% 6.85% 15.33% 43.06% 32.46% 44.02%

For the past year Lazydays Holdings Inc. has -6.48% weaker performance while Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s peers have 44.02% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Lazydays Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.39 and has 0.69 Quick Ratio. Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lazydays Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Lazydays Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Lazydays Holdings Inc.