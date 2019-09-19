Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.49 N/A 3.09 12.54 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lazard Ltd and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 35.03%. Insiders owned 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.