Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.45 N/A 3.09 12.54 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 6.34 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Lazard Ltd and U.S. Global Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Risk and Volatility

Lazard Ltd is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. Competitively, U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 27.8% respectively. About 1% of Lazard Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.