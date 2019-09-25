Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lazard Ltd
|36
|1.45
|N/A
|3.09
|12.54
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|2
|6.34
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Lazard Ltd and U.S. Global Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lazard Ltd
|0.00%
|56.4%
|10.5%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Risk and Volatility
Lazard Ltd is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. Competitively, U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Lazard Ltd and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 27.8% respectively. About 1% of Lazard Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lazard Ltd
|2.54%
|11.33%
|0.28%
|-1.44%
|-26.27%
|6.25%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Lazard Ltd beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.