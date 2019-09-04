Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.36 N/A 3.09 12.54 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lazard Ltd and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lazard Ltd and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.