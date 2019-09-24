Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.42 N/A 3.09 12.54 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 46 2.74 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 demonstrates Lazard Ltd and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lazard Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Lazard Ltd’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Lazard Ltd’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lazard Ltd and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Lazard Ltd’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 30.93%. On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 0.17% and its average target price is $46.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lazard Ltd seems more appealing than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 88.4% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has 6.25% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.