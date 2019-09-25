Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.42 N/A 3.09 12.54 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 20.69 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lazard Ltd and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Lazard Ltd and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares. Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 5 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.