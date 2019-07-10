Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.44 N/A 3.65 9.60 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.34 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lazard Ltd and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Lazard Ltd and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Lazard Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year Lazard Ltd had bearish trend while Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.