Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.44 N/A 3.09 12.54 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 14.36 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Lazard Ltd’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 15.51%. Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.