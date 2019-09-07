Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.43 N/A 3.09 12.54 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52

Demonstrates Lazard Ltd and Manning & Napier Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Lazard Ltd’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.69 shows that Lazard Ltd is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Manning & Napier Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Comparatively, 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has 6.25% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 10 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.