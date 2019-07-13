Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Its Competitors results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd has 69.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.1% of Lazard Ltd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lazard Ltd and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.70% 9.30% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Lazard Ltd and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd N/A 37 9.60 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Lazard Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Lazard Ltd is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lazard Ltd and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

Lazard Ltd currently has a consensus price target of $45, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. The rivals have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lazard Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Lazard Ltd had bearish trend while Lazard Ltd’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that Lazard Ltd is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lazard Ltd’s competitors have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lazard Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lazard Ltd’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.