Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

Both Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.41 N/A 3.09 12.54 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.54 N/A 2.00 9.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lazard Ltd is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lazard Ltd and Invesco Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Lazard Ltd has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Invesco Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Lazard Ltd and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Lazard Ltd’s upside potential is 31.85% at a $45 average price target. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 21.14% and its average price target is $20.8. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Lazard Ltd is looking more favorable than Invesco Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Invesco Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 86.89%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Lazard Ltd beats Invesco Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.