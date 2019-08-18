Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

This is a contrast between Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.36 N/A 3.09 12.54 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.29 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lazard Ltd and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 3.74%. Insiders held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.