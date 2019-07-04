Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

We are comparing Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.42 N/A 3.65 9.60 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 23.03 N/A 0.49 27.02

In table 1 we can see Lazard Ltd and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lazard Ltd has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lazard Ltd and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Lazard Ltd shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. 2.1% are Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Lazard Ltd had bearish trend while Clough Global Equity Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Clough Global Equity Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.