Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.42 N/A 3.09 12.54 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.07 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 demonstrates Lazard Ltd and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Lazard Ltd’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.69 beta means Lazard Ltd’s volatility is 69.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Lazard Ltd and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Lazard Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 30.93% and an $45 average price target. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 24.96% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Lazard Ltd is looking more favorable than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 17.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has weaker performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.