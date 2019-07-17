Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.47 N/A 3.65 9.60 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.34 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lazard Ltd and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lazard Ltd and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 55.65% respectively. About 2.1% of Lazard Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has -3.79% weaker performance while Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 12.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Lazard Ltd beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.