Reviewing Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s results

Both Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.42 N/A 3.09 12.54 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lazard Ltd and 6661’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 6661 has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares and 27.08% of 6661 shares. Insiders owned 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats 6661 on 9 of the 8 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.