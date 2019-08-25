Reviewing Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)’s and Its Competitors results

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Laureate Education Inc. has 92.58% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Laureate Education Inc. has 7.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Laureate Education Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Laureate Education Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education Inc. N/A 16 22.54 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Laureate Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Laureate Education Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

$20 is the consensus price target of Laureate Education Inc., with a potential upside of 14.03%. The competitors have a potential upside of -27.26%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Laureate Education Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Laureate Education Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Laureate Education Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Laureate Education Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Laureate Education Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Laureate Education Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laureate Education Inc.

Dividends

Laureate Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Laureate Education Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.