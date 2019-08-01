Reviewing Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)’s and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)’s results

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.10 N/A 0.03 600.36 Graham Holdings Company 693 1.45 N/A 57.83 12.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Laureate Education Inc. and Graham Holdings Company. Graham Holdings Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Laureate Education Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Laureate Education Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Graham Holdings Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Laureate Education Inc. and Graham Holdings Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 6% Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Laureate Education Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Graham Holdings Company is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Graham Holdings Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Laureate Education Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Laureate Education Inc. and Graham Holdings Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.58% and 88.3%. About 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Graham Holdings Company has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laureate Education Inc. 7.69% 8.38% 11.25% 5.72% 15.93% 10.3% Graham Holdings Company 1.02% 0.62% 5.16% 8.4% 16.7% 9.37%

For the past year Laureate Education Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graham Holdings Company.

Summary

Graham Holdings Company beats Laureate Education Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.