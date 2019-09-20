Reviewing Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)’s and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s results

As Resorts & Casinos companies, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands Corp. 60 3.21 N/A 3.43 17.64 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 22 0.23 N/A 0.75 29.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Las Vegas Sands Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0.00% 32.8% 8.5% Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.56 beta indicates that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0 2 2 2.50 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.02% and an $64.5 average target price. Competitively Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has an average target price of $25.9, with potential upside of 22.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited looks more robust than Las Vegas Sands Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.6% and 35.8%. Insiders owned 20.8% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares. Competitively, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has 33.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Las Vegas Sands Corp. -6.92% -2.47% -10.95% 2.42% -13.98% 16.12% Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited -10.12% -1.58% -10.41% 3.5% -6.88% 27.53%

For the past year Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Las Vegas Sands Corp. beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.