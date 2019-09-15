Reviewing Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.69 N/A 0.99 3.35 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.71 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 highlights Laredo Petroleum Inc. and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VOC Energy Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Laredo Petroleum Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Laredo Petroleum Inc. and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.45 shows that Laredo Petroleum Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, VOC Energy Trust has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares and 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance while VOC Energy Trust has 52.35% stronger performance.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats on 7 of the 10 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.