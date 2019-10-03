Reviewing Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 -0.64 173.06M 0.99 3.35 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 0.00 20.47M 0.19 3.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Laredo Petroleum Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 6,606,099,935.11% 21.2% 9.7% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 3,767,022,451.23% 18.9% 18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Laredo Petroleum Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 2.1%. 2.6% are Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 26.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. was less bearish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.