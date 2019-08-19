Reviewing Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s results

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.73 N/A 0.99 3.35 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has stronger performance than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.