Reviewing Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s and Its Rivals results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Laredo Petroleum Inc. has 99.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Laredo Petroleum Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.20% 9.70% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Laredo Petroleum Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. N/A 3 3.35 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Laredo Petroleum Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

$7 is the consensus target price of Laredo Petroleum Inc., with a potential upside of 170.27%. The potential upside of the rivals is 87.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Laredo Petroleum Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance while Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Laredo Petroleum Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.