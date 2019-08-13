Reviewing Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.74 N/A 0.99 3.35 Hess Corporation 60 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

$5 is Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 75.44%. Competitively the average target price of Hess Corporation is $65, which is potential 4.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Laredo Petroleum Inc. looks more robust than Hess Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 96.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance while Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.