Reviewing Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)’s and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s results

Both Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.67 N/A 0.08 42.47 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lantronix Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lantronix Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Lantronix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. From a competition point of view, Nokia Corporation has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantronix Inc. Its rival Nokia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Lantronix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lantronix Inc. and Nokia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Nokia Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 59.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lantronix Inc. and Nokia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.6% of Lantronix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. had bullish trend while Nokia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nokia Corporation.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.