Reviewing Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)’s and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s results

We are contrasting Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.59 N/A 0.08 42.47 Clearfield Inc. 14 1.88 N/A 0.35 38.41

Demonstrates Lantronix Inc. and Clearfield Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Clearfield Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lantronix Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lantronix Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clearfield Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Lantronix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Clearfield Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantronix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lantronix Inc. and Clearfield Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Clearfield Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 65.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Lantronix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.6% of Lantronix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. was less bullish than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Lantronix Inc.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.