Reviewing Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)’s and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s results

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.73 N/A 0.08 42.59 Cisco Systems Inc. 52 4.83 N/A 2.59 20.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lantronix Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Lantronix Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lantronix Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9%

Volatility and Risk

Lantronix Inc. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cisco Systems Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Cisco Systems Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Lantronix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lantronix Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83

Cisco Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.67 average target price and a -3.93% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lantronix Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.8% and 77.5%. Insiders owned 3.6% of Lantronix Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. 1.77% 2.68% 28.73% -7.26% 44.56% 17.35% Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. has weaker performance than Cisco Systems Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Lantronix Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.