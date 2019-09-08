Reviewing Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.48 N/A 0.08 42.47 CalAmp Corp. 12 0.91 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 highlights Lantronix Inc. and CalAmp Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CalAmp Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lantronix Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Lantronix Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Lantronix Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, CalAmp Corp.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lantronix Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, CalAmp Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Lantronix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lantronix Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

CalAmp Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 46.20% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lantronix Inc. and CalAmp Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 79.7%. Lantronix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. had bullish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats CalAmp Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.