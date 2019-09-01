Reviewing Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)’s and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.52 N/A 0.08 42.47 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.36 N/A 0.26 10.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lantronix Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lantronix Inc. is presently more expensive than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lantronix Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Lantronix Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lantronix Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Lantronix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lantronix Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 4.2%. 12.6% are Lantronix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. was less bullish than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.