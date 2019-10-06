Reviewing Lantronix Inc. (LTRX)’s and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s results

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 0.89 12.46M 0.08 42.47 Ability Inc. 1 0.00 4.06M -3.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lantronix Inc. and Ability Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 364,679,368.98% 5.5% 4.1% Ability Inc. 665,573,770.49% 473.4% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Lantronix Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ability Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ability Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Lantronix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ability Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lantronix Inc. and Ability Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lantronix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.13% and an $4.25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lantronix Inc. and Ability Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 7% respectively. Insiders held 12.6% of Lantronix Inc. shares. Competitively, Ability Inc. has 33.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. had bullish trend while Ability Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Lantronix Inc. beats Ability Inc.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.