Reviewing Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.95 N/A 0.98 23.08 Medtronic plc 96 4.92 N/A 3.40 29.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Medtronic plc. Medtronic plc has higher revenue and earnings than Lantheus Holdings Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Lantheus Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than Medtronic plc, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Medtronic plc’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Lantheus Holdings Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Medtronic plc are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Medtronic plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Medtronic plc 0 2 6 2.75

Meanwhile, Medtronic plc’s average target price is $116.13, while its potential upside is 4.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84% of Medtronic plc are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Medtronic plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Medtronic plc.

Summary

Medtronic plc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.