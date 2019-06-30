Reviewing Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s results

Both Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 22 3.16 N/A 1.07 23.90 InspireMD Inc. 6 1.58 N/A -34.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and InspireMD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 9.9% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1%

Risk & Volatility

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. InspireMD Inc. has a 1.91 beta and it is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, InspireMD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and InspireMD Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -22.26% at a $22 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lantheus Holdings Inc. and InspireMD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 3.6%. Insiders held 3.4% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.3% are InspireMD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. 2.61% 1.11% 44.73% 70.66% 76.68% 63.13% InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors InspireMD Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.