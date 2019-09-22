Reviewing Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.97 N/A 0.98 23.08 Electromed Inc. 5 1.72 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Electromed Inc. Electromed Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lantheus Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Lantheus Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Electromed Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.41 beta indicates that Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Electromed Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. Its rival Electromed Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 6.6 respectively. Electromed Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares and 32.4% of Electromed Inc. shares. About 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.8% of Electromed Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Electromed Inc.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats Electromed Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.