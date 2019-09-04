Reviewing Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.37 N/A 0.98 23.08 Align Technology Inc. 266 6.29 N/A 5.16 40.51

In table 1 we can see Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Align Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Align Technology Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lantheus Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lantheus Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Align Technology Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta means Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Align Technology Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Align Technology Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Lantheus Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Align Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Align Technology Inc.’s average target price is $307.8, while its potential upside is 73.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Align Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Align Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 44.54% stronger performance while Align Technology Inc. has -0.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats Lantheus Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.