Reviewing Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)’s and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s results

As Drugs – Generic companies, Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.41 N/A -7.31 0.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 2 5.84 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Lannett Company Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Lannett Company Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lannett Company Inc. has an average target price of $9, and a 25.87% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lannett Company Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.63% and 0% respectively. Lannett Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85%

For the past year Lannett Company Inc. has 42.54% stronger performance while Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.