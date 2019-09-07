Reviewing Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)’s and Its Rivals results

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is a company in the Trucking industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landstar System Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 61.04% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Landstar System Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Landstar System Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.50% 18.80% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Landstar System Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. N/A 108 18.98 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Landstar System Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Landstar System Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.88 2.53

Landstar System Inc. presently has an average target price of $109, suggesting a potential downside of -2.15%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.21%. Landstar System Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landstar System Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. has weaker performance than Landstar System Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Landstar System Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Landstar System Inc.’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Landstar System Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Landstar System Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that Landstar System Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Landstar System Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.66 which is 65.81% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Landstar System Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Landstar System Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Landstar System Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.