Reviewing Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Trucking company, Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landstar System Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 61.04% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Landstar System Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.35% of all Trucking companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Landstar System Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.50% 18.80% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Landstar System Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. N/A 108 18.98 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Landstar System Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Landstar System Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Landstar System Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.63 2.00 2.49

$108.5 is the consensus target price of Landstar System Inc., with a potential downside of -4.35%. The peers have a potential upside of 62.93%. Landstar System Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landstar System Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. has weaker performance than Landstar System Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Landstar System Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Landstar System Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. Landstar System Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Landstar System Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Landstar System Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Landstar System Inc.’s peers are 65.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Dividends

Landstar System Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Landstar System Inc.’s competitors beat Landstar System Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.