Reviewing Lands’ End Inc. (LE)’s and Its Rivals results

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a company in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lands’ End Inc. has 49.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.91% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Lands’ End Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lands’ End Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End Inc. 0.00% 2.40% 0.70% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Lands’ End Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End Inc. N/A 13 114.74 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Lands’ End Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Lands’ End Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Lands’ End Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 3.33 2.87

The competitors have a potential upside of 120.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lands’ End Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lands’ End Inc. -0.82% -9.47% -36.85% -39.81% -54.11% -23.29% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year Lands’ End Inc. had bearish trend while Lands’ End Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Lands’ End Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Lands’ End Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. Lands’ End Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lands’ End Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Lands’ End Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Lands’ End Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.64 which is 64.10% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lands’ End Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lands’ End Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Lands’ End Inc.

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End Inlet stores, and international shop-in-shops. As of January 27, 2017, it operated 216 LandsÂ’ End Shops at Sears; and 14 LandsÂ’ End Inlet stores. LandsÂ’ End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.