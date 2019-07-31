Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)’s and Its Rivals results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 24.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.95% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.08% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.40% 12.80% Industry Average 10.35% 18.00% 5.59%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP N/A 16 4.23 Industry Average 48.98M 473.40M 52.72

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.30 2.81

$20 is the consensus price target of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, with a potential upside of 19.83%. The rivals have a potential upside of 127.98%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.66% -1.67% 12.73% 26.31% 7.7% 38.25% Industry Average 4.22% 5.68% 7.50% 12.17% 22.21% 19.45%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has stronger performance than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.78% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s competitors beat Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 5 of the 6 factors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.