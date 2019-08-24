Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)’s and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)’s results

We are comparing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.37 N/A 3.77 4.45 Colliers International Group Inc. 68 0.88 N/A 2.37 30.60

Table 1 demonstrates Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Colliers International Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colliers International Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is currently more affordable than Colliers International Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Colliers International Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8% Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, Colliers International Group Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Colliers International Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 76.1%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 19.95%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36% Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Colliers International Group Inc.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Colliers International Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.