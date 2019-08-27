Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP)’s and Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s results

We are comparing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Optibase Ltd. 11 3.80 N/A -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Optibase Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Optibase Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares and 0.15% of Optibase Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.83% of Optibase Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08% Optibase Ltd. 3.91% -0.49% 21.47% 34.09% 40.37% 38.37%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has weaker performance than Optibase Ltd.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.