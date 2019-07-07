Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP)’s and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP)’s results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|25
|1.91
|N/A
|1.92
|13.07
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares and 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|-0.66%
|2.86%
|6.1%
|8.57%
|9.73%
|14.86%
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|0.24%
|-0.16%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.03%
For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was more bullish than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
Summary
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 4 of the 5 factors.
