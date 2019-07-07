Reviewing Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP)’s and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP)’s results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.91 N/A 1.92 13.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares and 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -0.66% 2.86% 6.1% 8.57% 9.73% 14.86% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.24% -0.16% 0% 0% 0% 2.03%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was more bullish than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 4 of the 5 factors.